Home States Telangana

TRS leaders fume over PM Modi's remark on Telangana Bill

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that PM Modi’s comment is nothing but an insult to the martyrs of Telangana.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in Rajya Sabha on Thursday on how separate Telangana Bill was passed in the Parliament drew widespread criticism from TRS leaders.

"There is no change in the language being used by the Prime Minister, even after six years after the formation of Telangana," said state government’s Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep, while Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged that Narendra Modi made the statement without any knowledge on the Telangana movement.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Prime Minister said, "Do you remember how Telangana Bill was passed by the Parliament? The doors were closed. TV telecast was stopped."

The PM tried to draw a contrast between Telangana formation during the UPA regime with that of the formation of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh during the NDA regime. He tried to counter the Opposition’s attack on passing the CAA by recalling how the UPA government had passed the Telangana Bill.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that Article 370 was adopted without a debate. The whole country watched the debate on TV. The decision on that was taken after voting. But, do you remember what happened when Telangana was formed? The doors were closed. Live telecast on TV was stopped. The opinions of the people of AP and Telangana were not taken into consideration," Modi said and added that all the decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were taken after due discussion and procedure.

He also recalled that the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Sigh, had remarked that democracy was being harmed due to protests over Telangana issue in the House. "But Atal Ji created three States. The entire process was done in an amicable manner, unlike what happened during the creation of Telangana," Modi said.

However, Konatham Dileep termed Modi’s remarks as "irrelevant". Alleging that the PM was spewing venom against Telangana, Dileep said the BJP leaders could not understand Telangana properly. He recalled that the AP leaders had tried to stall the formation of Telangana and even used pepper spray in the House. That was why the Telangana Bill was passed in such a way by the UPA government.

"BJP leaders have no love for Telangana. If the BJP was in power at the time, Telangana would not have been a reality now," he said. The State’s Digital Media Director said after repeated comments against Telangana by the BJP leaders, the people of the State would think that the Congress leaders were better than the former.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, in a statement, termed Modi’s remarks against Telangana as “foolish”. "He made the statements without understanding Telangana. Modi’s remark is nothing but an insult to the martyrs of Telangana. Separate Telangana movement has a long history and I strongly condemn his remarks," the Minister said.

Terming Prime Minister’s comments as "irresponsible", Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud asked Modi to tender an apology to Telangana people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Bill TRS Niranjan Reddy Narendra Modi Modi parliament speech
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp