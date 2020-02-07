TRS leaders fume over PM Modi's remark on Telangana Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in Rajya Sabha on Thursday on how separate Telangana Bill was passed in the Parliament drew widespread criticism from TRS leaders.

"There is no change in the language being used by the Prime Minister, even after six years after the formation of Telangana," said state government’s Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep, while Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged that Narendra Modi made the statement without any knowledge on the Telangana movement.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Prime Minister said, "Do you remember how Telangana Bill was passed by the Parliament? The doors were closed. TV telecast was stopped."

The PM tried to draw a contrast between Telangana formation during the UPA regime with that of the formation of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh during the NDA regime. He tried to counter the Opposition’s attack on passing the CAA by recalling how the UPA government had passed the Telangana Bill.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that Article 370 was adopted without a debate. The whole country watched the debate on TV. The decision on that was taken after voting. But, do you remember what happened when Telangana was formed? The doors were closed. Live telecast on TV was stopped. The opinions of the people of AP and Telangana were not taken into consideration," Modi said and added that all the decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were taken after due discussion and procedure.

He also recalled that the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Sigh, had remarked that democracy was being harmed due to protests over Telangana issue in the House. "But Atal Ji created three States. The entire process was done in an amicable manner, unlike what happened during the creation of Telangana," Modi said.

However, Konatham Dileep termed Modi’s remarks as "irrelevant". Alleging that the PM was spewing venom against Telangana, Dileep said the BJP leaders could not understand Telangana properly. He recalled that the AP leaders had tried to stall the formation of Telangana and even used pepper spray in the House. That was why the Telangana Bill was passed in such a way by the UPA government.

"BJP leaders have no love for Telangana. If the BJP was in power at the time, Telangana would not have been a reality now," he said. The State’s Digital Media Director said after repeated comments against Telangana by the BJP leaders, the people of the State would think that the Congress leaders were better than the former.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, in a statement, termed Modi’s remarks against Telangana as “foolish”. "He made the statements without understanding Telangana. Modi’s remark is nothing but an insult to the martyrs of Telangana. Separate Telangana movement has a long history and I strongly condemn his remarks," the Minister said.

Terming Prime Minister’s comments as "irresponsible", Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud asked Modi to tender an apology to Telangana people.