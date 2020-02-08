1.45 lakh citizens enroled as new voters in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,44,855 citizens have enrolled as new voters in Telangana and with this the total number of electors in the State is now 2,99,32,943.

Chief Elelctoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Friday released the basic statistics as per the final rolls published covering all 119 Assembly constituencies, in accordance with the permission accorded by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The basic statistics as per the final electoral rolls include total Assembly constituencies (119), total number of polling stations (34,707), total electors in the State (2,99,32,943), number of male electors (1,50,41,943), number of female electors (1,48,89,410), number of Third Gender Electors (1,590), number of electors newly enrolled (1,44,855), total number of service voters (12,639).

As per the directions of the ECI, all the non-standard EPIC numbers will be converted to standard 10-digit alphanumeric numbers for making EPIC number unique to the elector and they would be given a new EPIC soon. The CEO office has released a statement giving district-wise details of Non-Standard EPICs. A total of 50,79,991 Non-Standard EPICs have been identified by the CEO office. The earlier 14-digit EPICs starting with AP series are converted to 10-digit alphanumeric numbers which will continue throughout the life of the elector in the data base. All the district Collectors were directed to notify the polling station-wise non-standard EPICs.