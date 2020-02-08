40-year-old fires at neighbour’s house with AK-47

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 40-year-old man allegedly fired two rounds from an illegally-possessed AK-47 rifle at his neighbour’s house in Akkannapet on Thursday night. The man has been taken into police custody, sources revealed. According to the police, Devuni Sadanandam and Gunti Gangaraju, 40, are neighbours and work as labourers. Both used to often argue over a piece of land. On Thursday night, Sadanandam fired two rounds from his house window at Gangaraju’s house, when the latter’s family was asleep. Gangaraju and his family escaped unhurt.