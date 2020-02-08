55 Grama Nyayalayas to come up in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to set up 55 Gram Nyayalayas or village courts across Telangana to provide speedy and easy access to justice for the poor living in villages. Orders were issued to this effect on Friday by the law department giving approval for appointment of Gram Nyayadhikari in the cadre of Junior Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrate of First Class along with four other members like head clerks, junior assistant-cum-typist, stenographer and office attender.

It was estimated that it requires a non-recurring expenditure of `2.75 crore for setting up Gram Nyayalayas. Besides, `9.9 crore recurring expenditure every year towards salaries, the orders stated.

It may be mentioned here that in January, 2019, the High Court found fault with the State government for not establishing Gram Nyayalayas. The HC bench questioned the government counsel as to why the government was showing laxity in setting up the village courts. The Gram Nyayalayas are being established under Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2008.

Gram Nyayalayas will function as mobile village courts with an aim to provide inexpensive and speedy justice to people in rural areas at their doorsteps. They will exercise the powers of both criminal and civil courts. The Gram Nyayalaya will settle disputes by bringing about conciliation between the parties involved, with the help of conciliators. However, decree of the Gram Nyayalaya can be challenged in higher courts.