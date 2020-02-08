BDL introduces new missile at DefExpo-2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based missile systems and ammunition manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) launched its new product, the Amogha-III Anti-Tank Guided Missile, during the Defexpo-2020 at Lucknow on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the BDL, the missile, with a dual-mode IIR seeker, has a range of over 200 to 2,500 metres. Equipped with a tandem warhead, Amogha-III is a top/direct attack missile. It will be commercialised after successful completion of user trials, added the release.

The missile is developed by the BDL with support from the DRDO. The first model of the same was handed over by the CMD of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the event.

At the same event, another ammo manufactured by the BDL, namely Varunastra, was handed over to the Indian Navy. The heavy-weight torpedo and underwater weapon developed by the NSTL, DRDO is an advanced ship with a variable speed facility at 20 and 40 knots and is capable of successfully targeting quiet, anechoic submarines operating in shallow/deep waters in an intense Acoustic Counter Measure Environment.

