CAT reserves order in IRS officer Jasti Krishna’s case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal bench at Hyderabad on Friday reserved its orders in the petition filed by IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore challenging his suspension from service by the AP government. The State government accused him of misappropriation of funds as Chief Executive Officer of the AP Economic Development Board and ordered an ACB and CID probe.

Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for AP government, contended that the State government had powers to order an enquiry when there were violations involving the Central government officers on deputation. The bench then reserved its orders in the case.