Dothigudem, Choutuppal villagers seek action against pharma companies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several villagers from Dothigudem and Choutuppal villages, which are about 50 km from Hyderabad, staged a protest at the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in Sanathnagar on Friday against the pollution caused by pharmaceutical companies in their area.

Demanding that the TSPCB constitute a special committee to investigate the issue, the villagers and some activists claimed that pharmaceutical companies are illegally discharging their untreated effluents in the environment.

“There are around six to seven pharmaceutical companies in our area that have been polluting our water and air,” said G Damodar Reddy, a resident of Dothigudem village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

He alleged that due to the high contamination of water, there has been an increase in the number of skin diseases and children are frequently falling ill.

When asked how these pharmaceutical companies were polluting the water and soil, Damodar, an activist from Hyderabad, said, “As treating effluents costs a lot, these pharmaceutical companies illegally dump the waste generated into lakes and open fields at night. Another shocking disposal method is drilling borewells within the factory premises to discreetly pump effluents into the ground.”

Donthi Narasimha Reddy, an environmental activist, met with Neetu Kumari Prasad, TSPCB Member Secretary, to discuss the issue. “The Member Secretary told us that she will look into the matter very soon. She also told us that notices will also be served to the accused pharmaceutical companies for their response.”

Narasimha Reddy added that they hope that TSPCB will soon set up the special committee to investigate the issue.

Holding placards that read ‘Pharma Companies Stop Killing Us’, protestors gathered at the TSPCB office since Friday morning and waited till evening to meet the Member Secretary.