HC notice to TTD EO in contempt case
Published: 08th February 2020 05:38 AM | Last Updated: 08th February 2020 11:08 AM
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued a notice to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal in a contempt case filed against him last year. The court directed him to respond within four weeks as to why he should not be punished for wilful disobedience of the HC’s order regarding rule of reservation in matters of promotions. A division bench passed the order in the contempt case filed by M Ramesh Babu on the TTD EO for deliberately disobeying earlier orders of the court.