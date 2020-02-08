IT raid continues on TS bizman’s house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax (I-T) officials from Delhi continued their searches on a Hyderabad businessman’s residence for the second day on Friday.

More than 10 senior officers from the Delhi I-T department arrived at the residence of the businessman located at Manchi Revula locality in Narsingi police limits. Local police appeared to have no information about the searches.

In Karimnagar, I-T department officials raided several offices belonging to the businessman’s immediate family members and relatives. It is reported that the officials seized documents related to I-T returns and sources of amounts invested into several business establishments.

CA held for fake invoices

Meanwhile, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) officials arrested one of the directors of a private limited company and a chartered accountant for issuance of fake invoices worth `69 crore.

These were found during their searches from January 22 to February 2 in and around the city. Several incriminatory documents including copies of fake invoices issued on letterheads of various firms were seized. The key operator behind these firms is the CA who created paper invoices for works contract services and LED electrical equipment. The accused issued `69 crore worth of invoices and attempted to pass on illegal ITC of `12.41 crore.