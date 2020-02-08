Jagan skips court hearing, case posted to Feb 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday questioned the counsels appearing for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, as to why they have not appeared before it during the hearing into the alleged disproportionate assets case despite the earlier order of the court.

In reply, Jagan’s counsel G Ashok Reddy informed the court about moving the Telangana High Court challenging the Special CBI court’s order dismissing his client’s plea to grant exemption from personal appearance in the alleged disproportionate assets cases.

After hearing the submissions of the counsels, the judge posted the matter to February 14 for hearing.