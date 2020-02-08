KCR owes apology for rise in Metro rail cost: Ponnala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah has alleged that due to delay in executing Hyderabad Metro Rail project, the project cost had increased by `4,000 crore. He alleged that the Metro Rail project was delayed by four years, resulting in cost escalation by 28 per cent.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Lakshmaiah recalled that Hyderabad Metro Rail project was started by the then Congress government. He blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for delay in executing the Metro Rail project.

Stating that KCR was against Metro Rail line stretch in Sultan Bazar and before the Assembly, Ponnala said he should tender an apology for the delay in executing the Metro Rail project and also give an explanation for escalation in the project cost. “When in Opposition, Rao opposed Metro Rail and when he came to power, he wanted to change the alignment. Finally, he completed the Metro Rail without any changes,” Ponnala remarked.

He said that Metro Rail, ORR and International airport at Shamshabad were conceived by the previous Congress government.