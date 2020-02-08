KCR, Tamilisai offer prayers at Medaram

By Express News Service

MULUGU: CHIEF Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Governors of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bandaru Dattatreya respectively visited Medaram village on Friday to offer prayers to the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

The Governors arrived at the temple in a shared chopper. Tamiliasai offered sarees and other puja materials to the deities. The duo also performed special pujas at the temple. Speaking to the media after offering prayers to the tribal deities, she said, “Sammakka and Saralamma are powerful goddesses. The jatara itself is very powerful. Tribal traditions like this must live on.”

Shortly after the Governors’ departure, the Chief Minister arrived in a special chopper, accompanied by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod, Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy MLA Seethakka District Collector in-charge RV Karnan, and Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil.

Rao sought the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma and offered sarees and jaggery to the deities. The Chief Minister was in the temple for about 30 minutes. Owing to security concerns, devotees were prevented from entering the altar during his visit. During the Governors’ visit, however, no such blocakde was enforced, said sources.