Modi insulted TS martyrs, says Guduru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the Telangana martyrs with insipid remarks he made in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, on how the Telangana Bill was passed.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Narayana Reddy said that Modi spoke in such manner as he was frustrated by the impending defeat of the BJP in Delhi elections. While stating that Modi’s comment exposed his lack of common sense, the TPCC leader said that the BJP always showed step-motherly attitude towards Telangana.

He wondered why the BJP did not take any action against its MP who spoke against Mahatma Gandhi.