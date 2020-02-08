Now, Metro Green Line links Hyderabad and Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Corridor II Green Line of the Hyderabad Metro, which connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. The Hyderabad Metro Rail, which now covers 69.2 km, became the second largest operational metro network in the country.

The Metro services on the 11 km stretch of Corridor II, starting with Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) Metro Station, situated in front of Parade Ground, will have nine stations and cover some of the iconic locations, including the Secunderabad Station, Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chikkadpally, RTC ‘X’ Roads and Osmania Medical College and culminate at MGBS Metro Station. The Green Line will reduce travel time to just 16 minutes end-to-end as against 45 minutes it requires if one travels by road.

JBS Parade Ground Metro Station is in a secured area next to Hyderabad’s second largest bus terminus and is one of the tallest in the project with five levels.A skywalk connects it to the Parade Grounds Station (Interchange) of Corridor III.

Spread over three lakh square feet, the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) Interchange Metro Station is one of the largest in the country. It houses the interchange between Corridors I and II with three levels each, which are split into two, as one corridor passes over the other.

After flagging off the first service, the chief minister along with other dignitaries including, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and HMRL MD NVS Reddy, travelled by the train that was adorned with images of Telangana women, the Bathukamma festival and silver filigree art. The Green Line also provides a beautiful and panoramic view of the southern part of the city’s skyline.

The chief minister then alighted at Chikadapally Metro Station and waved at a large number of people who gathered there to catch a glimpse of him. During his trip, Rao also went into the driver’s cabin and congratulated the staff for their contribution.

Interestingly, no speeches were made during the inauguration and no mention was made with regard to the Metro connecting the city with the Airport or the initiation of Metro works between MGBS and Falaknuma.

Revanth’s dig

MP Revanth Reddy, taking a dig at the State government, tweeted: “I have always pointed out how ignorant the TRS govt is when it comes to the development of south Hyderabad. I’m glad that this question has been finally raised by a government loyalist. Hoping at least now that there would be unbiased development (sic).” Reddy also tagged MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier questioned the government over the Falaknuma-MGBS line.