‘Only 12 per cent of 2BHK houses completed’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Indira Sobhan has alleged that both the Centre and the State governments have failed to implement housing scheme for the poor.

Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, she said that both the governments lacked sincerity in implementing the housing scheme and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to construct 2BHK houses.

“So far, only 12 per cent of the total 2BHK houses were completed in the State,” she said, adding that not a single house was completed in Vikarabad, Komaram Bheem and Narayanpet districts. She further said only 7,944 houses were built in GHMC.