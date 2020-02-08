Home States Telangana

State govt sits on proposal to build 40 KG schools since a year

The playschool at Nakrekal started with an impressive strength. However, now it has only 10 students.

By Mayank Tiwari
HYDERABAD: It is close to a year since the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) proposed that 40 kindergarten schools be built in defunct social welfare hostels. It sought funds from the State in February 2019 for the same.  

But so far, only one school which started on a pilot basis at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district is functional. The aim was to strengthen KG education in rural areas and importantly to boost the TRS promise to provide free education from KG to PG. “The State is not approving TSWREIS’s kindergarten schools since February, 2019,” sources at the TSWREIS said.   

“There is much demand for kindergarten schools in several districts because there are no government pre-primary schools. Besides, the proposal was intended to utilise defunct social welfare hostels, which are of no use currently,” a source said.

The playschool at Nakrekal started with an impressive strength. However, now it has only 10 students. TSWREIS is planning to increase the strength of the school from the 2020 academic year, an official source said.

To run these schools, TSWREIS is also training its vocational course students in pre-primary pedagogy. “We hope that the proposal gets accepted because nearly 16 social welfare hostels are defunct. If the government approves the proposal it will not only help to establish KG schools but also employ pre-primary teachers,” added the official.

Only one school functional in Nalgonda district
TSWREIS had proposed last year that 40 defunct hostels in rural areas be turned into kindergarten schools. The aim was to strengthen KG education in rural areas However, so far, only one such school is functional at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district.

