Trujet launches daily flight from Bengaluru to Bidar

Bidar will be the 24th station in Trujet’s network, making it a committed supporter of the government of India’s push for regional connectivity under the UDAN Scheme.

Published: 08th February 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 11:08 AM

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new flight service will now connect Bengaluru to Bidar in under 1 hour 40 minutes. The flight, launched on Friday as part of the UDAN scheme by Trujet, will connect the two destinations with one to and fro flight service daily, offering a great relief to the commuters not just in Bidar, but in the adjoining districts of Telangana and Karnataka.

Speaking at the inauguration, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa noted, “ With this new TruJet service, travel time has considerably come down. The service will help the development of ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ in the Bidar area.”

Bidar will be the 24th station in Trujet’s network, making it a committed supporter of the government of India’s push for regional connectivity under the UDAN Scheme. This take’s Trujet’s flight connectivity to Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) airports upto 65 per cent.

Speaking about the importance of connecting to regional Tier 2 and 3 cities, K V Pradeep, Director of Turbo Megha Airways, said, “As air connectivity is both an economy enabler as well as an employment growth engine, it will accelerate socio-economic development beyond Tier 1 cities. We are proud to contribute to this growth.” As a celebratory offer, they are now holding a four day sale with a base fare of `699 for services across their network.

