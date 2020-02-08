Won't tolerate 'indecent behaviour' by youth who follow foreign culture on V-Day: Telangana Bajrang Dal

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Bajrang Dal on Saturday said it would not tolerate 'indecent behaviour' by youth, who follow foreign culture, on Valentine's Day in Telangana.

Bajrang Dal state convener Subhash Chander said they would try to halt the behaviour of youth who go around parks and pubs in the name of love.

They would explain the greatness of 'swadeshi' culture to youth who behave in a manner that brings shame to their parents and also insult Indian values and traditions in the process, a Bajrang Dal and VHP release quoted him as saying.

Alleging that Indian culture was being destroyed due to the "thirst for business" of Multinational companies, he said some companies were announcing shopping offers for Valentine's day to attract youth.

Event managers and city malls, who were giving wide publicity to the Day and conducting business online should mend their ways, the Bajrang Dal leader said.

Recalling the Pulwama attack last year, he said his outfit would "awaken youth" towards making February 14 a day to pay homage to martyrs and not as 'lover's day.'

Asserting that Bajrang Dal was not against love, he claimed they were only against Valentines Day, which is held in the garb of love.