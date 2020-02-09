21-year-old woman raped by six minors in Telangana village

By Express News Service

MAHABUBAD: In a gruesome incident, a 21-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped by six minors at Amangal village in Mahabubabad district on Friday night.

Amangal Inspector Venkatratnam said that the victim, who works at a catering company in Hyderabad, hails from Satyanarayanapuram village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

On Friday, she boarded a train from Hyderabad to Mahabubabad. She was on her way to her native village. Upon reaching Mahabubabad late in the night, she rung up her parents to see if they could pick her up from the station.

However, they were not reachable. She then sought the help of a friend, Chandu, who resides in Balaram Tanda of Mahabubabad town. She asked him if he could pick her up and drop her at her house in Satyanarayanapuram.

Chandu picked her up from the railway station, but instead of dropping her home, he took her to a friend’s place in Amangal, some seven kilometres from Mahabubabad.

Chandu, along with his friend, took her to a mango grove and raped her, said Venkatratnam.

He then called up his other friends residing in the same colony.

They also raped the victim. Amangal village sarpanch Harilal Naik, who received information about the incident, alerted the police. The accused have been arrested.

Accused tried to flee, arrested: Inspector

“All of the accused are minors and they tried to flee the crime scene as soon as we got there. But they have been arrested,” said Amangal Inspector Venkatratnam