Ex-MP Jithender Reddy slapped with Rs 3.87 lakh bill  for overstaying at government quarters in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday issued notice to former MP A P Jithender Reddy for his unauthorised stay in government quarters in New Delhi even after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Eight other MPs from other states were also issued notices for overstaying in government quarters.

Jitender Reddy, who switched loyalties to BJP from TRS, has been slapped a bill of Rs 3.87 lakh for unauthorisedly staying in the quarters from June 25, 2019.

He was allotted accommodation at 1, BRM Lane in New Delhi after he was elected as MP in 2014. He has been staying there even after his defeat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections and dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. While another former TDP MP Murali Mohan Maganti was also issued a notice for overstaying in his quarters.

Apart from these two, seven more former MPs -- Ranjeet Ranjan, Dhananjay Mahdik, Gopal Dr K, Veena Devi, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Manohar Untwal and Udit Raj were slapped bills for unauthorised stay in government quarters.

The move comes after Delhi High court rebuking, the housing ministry for permitting 576 government accommodation units for retired bureaucrats and MPs. The Delhi High Court, on February 5, directed the Central government to get all of them vacated within two weeks and also to initiate proceedings to recover dues.