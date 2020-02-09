Home States Telangana

Ex-MP Jithender Reddy slapped with Rs 3.87 lakh bill  for overstaying at government quarters in Delhi

Apart from these two, seven more former MPs -- Ranjeet Ranjan, Dhananjay Mahdik, Gopal Dr K, Veena Devi, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav,

Published: 09th February 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy.

Former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday issued notice to former MP A P Jithender Reddy for his unauthorised stay in government quarters in New Delhi even after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Eight other MPs from other states were also issued notices for overstaying in government quarters.
Jitender Reddy,  who switched loyalties to BJP from TRS, has been slapped a bill of Rs 3.87 lakh for unauthorisedly staying in the quarters from June 25, 2019.  

He was allotted accommodation at 1, BRM Lane in New Delhi after he was elected as MP in 2014. He has been staying there even after his defeat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections and dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. While another former TDP MP Murali Mohan Maganti was also issued a notice for overstaying in his quarters. 

Apart from these two, seven more former MPs -- Ranjeet Ranjan, Dhananjay Mahdik, Gopal Dr K, Veena Devi, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Manohar Untwal and Udit Raj were slapped bills for unauthorised stay in government quarters. 

The move comes after Delhi High court rebuking, the housing ministry for permitting 576 government accommodation units for retired bureaucrats and MPs. The Delhi High Court, on February 5, directed the Central government to get all of them vacated within two weeks and also to initiate proceedings to recover dues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Jithender Reddy
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp