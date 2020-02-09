Kondapochamma project: Affected villages to be vacated within a week

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As the Kaleshwaram water is scheduled to reach the Kondapochamma Reservoir by the end of February, the officials have sped up the processes to completely evacuate the submerging villages within one week. As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself made this statement, about the deadline, the Siddipet district administration is making all arrangements to get the villages evacuated.

According to information, as many as 120 families have already been relocated to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony at Tunki Bollaram. Meanwhile, as per the instructions of the higher-ups Collector P Venkatram Reddy has directed the tahsildars and other officials concerned to pacify those villagers who are unwilling to vacate the village.

Meanwhile, as some oustees have approached the court against the evacuation, the officials are now worried if the processes would get delayed further. When Express contacted the revenue officials, they said that such local residents who are hesitant to vacate the lands might be removed forcibly if required and their legal compensation will be deposited in the court from where they can claim the same.