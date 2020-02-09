Land row: Revanth Reddy files petition in High Court against ‘My Home’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to take back over 31.35 acres of land allocated to DLF Rayadurg Developers (private limited) situated in Rayadurg in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district. He urged the court to grant status quo, restricting authorities from creating any third party interests in the said land.

The petitioner MP, in the PIL, submitted that the authorities have acted arbitrarily and illegally in parting the government land in favour of private entities and allowed them to make huge profit at the cost of the State exchequer. The ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home Constructions (private limited), as at present, the land which is now worth Rs 2,926 crore belongs to the same company.

According to Revanth, in the year 2013, the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government had allotted 424 acres of land to set up an integrated IT park project at Rayadurg in favour of the APIIC (which was subsequently named as the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation). Later, a part of this land, i.e., 31.35 acres, was offered by the TSIIC to prospective developers as per State’s Information Technology policy. One of the applicants for the same was DLF.

In 2014, Aqua Space Developers (private limited), which is reportedly a fully-owned entity of My Home Constructions, made a representation to the TSIIC for the exchange of land. He alleged that the authorities have acted in violation of relevant statutory provisions to benefit private parties. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Industries and MAUD, Managing Director of TSIIC and others are named as respondents.