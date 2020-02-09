Madiga JAC’s bid to besiege BJP office foiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madiga’ Sanghala JAC tried to besiege BJP office here on Saturday demanding passing of SC classification bill in the Parliament.

However, they were arrested and shifted to Goshamahal police station.The protestors wanted Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to take it up with the Central government.

The JAC convener Dheeran Chamar stated achieving 12 pc reservations for SCs was the only agenda for them and that they would not withdraw their agitation till their demands are fulfilled.