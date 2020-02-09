Rythu Bandhu: Rs 4,406 crore paid to 42 lakh farmers so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has so far paid an amount of Rs4,406.48 crore under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Rabi season to around 42.42 lakh farmers. It released Rs5,100 crore in January for the same. The disbursement of Rythu Bandhu cheques began on January 27.

According to officials, as many as 119 bills were submitted to the Treasury till February 3 for the payment of funds to farmers.

Around 35.91 lakh farmers have been paid Rs3,060.03 crore up until February 3. The amount to be cleared by the Treasury was Rs1,346.45 crore, involving around 6.51 lakh farmers.