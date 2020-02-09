Take action against cops over stolen AK47: Telangana DGP tells Nizamabad DIG

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In the wake of recovery of weapons from accused Devuni Sadanandam’s house in Akkannapet — who was accused of firing rounds from an AK47 at his neighbour’s house over a dispute — Director General of Police has directed the district police officials to identify the police personnel who helped him in stealing the weapons from Husnabad police station in 2016. The accused, meanwhile, was arrested by the police and sent to judicial demand on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Siddipet Police Commissioner D Joel Davis, who has been away, reached Siddipet, while Kamareddy SP N Shwetha, who is also In-charge Commissioner, and Nizamabad Range DIG P Shivashanker reached Husnabad to take stock of the situation. It is learnt that the top officials visited the house of the accused and questioned his wife Krishnaveni.

The weapons found at the house of the accused went missing from Husnabad police station in 2016, but no police action was initiated to find them. A case was registered in this regard in 2018, but the police did not investigate the case for reasons best known to them. It may be recalled that when the accused was taken to his house to reconstruct the scene, the police found another missing Carbine.

The police have taken the accused’s wife into custody for interrogation. DGP M Mahender Reddy has taken serious note of the issue and has directed the Nizamabad DIG to take serious action against the responsible police personnel for dereliction of duty.