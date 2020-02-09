Tribal woman in Telangana kills self over harassment by teacher

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An Adivasi woman, studying in a government school, committed suicide by consuming poison over alleged sexual harassment by her teacher earlier this week.

The incident came to light on Saturday when several Adivasi organisation leaders staged a ratsa roko in front of the Boath bus stand demanding that the government take action against the teacher, who belongs to the Lambada community.

N Lalitha, 28, consumed poison on February 2 after her teacher sexually harassed her over phone. The teacher, who has still not been identified by the police, threatened her with consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Her mother-in-law found her lying unconscious in her room. She was then taken to RIMS hospital for treatment. Lalitha died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Those who staged the protest also demanded that her family be compensated for her death.

Lalitha is survived by her two children and the protestors wanted the State to pay for their education.