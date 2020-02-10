Akbaruddin urges KCR to develop Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition and AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza in Old City where devotees throng during Bonalu. He also urged the CM to repair the Afzal Gunj mosque.

Owaisi met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. He reminded that Bonalu is held in the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple every year and is popularly known as Lal Darwaza Bonalu. The AIMIM leader said that it could not be developed earlier due to lack of space which posed as a major problem for devotees.

In his memorandum, the Chandrayangutta MLA said, “Lal Darwaja Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers and Bonalu here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yard area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees. There is a need to develop the temple. Develop the temple and widen it at a cost of Rs 10 crore. With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful for the devotees.”

The AIMIM leader also requested the CM to sanction Rs 3 crore for the renovation for the Afzal Gunz mosque. He said several Muslims offer prayers there and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers.

The CM has positively responded to the requests made by Owaisi. He assured that funds for the Mahankali temple and Afzalgunj Masjid would be released. He has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary measures for the development of these two places of worship.

Metro to Old City

According the AIMIM, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly told Owaisi that Metro Rail works would soon commence in the Old City. “My government is committed to connecting the Old City with the Metro Rail,” the CM was quoted as saying.

The CM reportedly asked Chief Secretary to arrange a meeting with officials concerned. Another request Owaisi made was that of replacing the paved tiles around Charminar as it was creating considerable problems for visitors to the area.

The tiles which have been laid as part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project has made the area prone to waterlogging. Apart from that the AIMIM MLA also appealed Rao to expedite various developmental works in Old City. Owaisi apprised Rao of his plans to initiate road widening works at 13 locations, including Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura.