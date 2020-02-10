Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin urges KCR to develop Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple

The CM has positively responded to the requests made by Owaisi. He assured that funds for the Mahankali temple and Afzalgunj Masjid would be released.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition and AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza in Old City where devotees throng during Bonalu. He also urged the CM to repair the Afzal Gunj mosque.

Owaisi met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. He reminded that Bonalu is held in the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple every year and is popularly known as Lal Darwaza Bonalu. The AIMIM leader said that it could not be developed earlier due to lack of space which posed as a major problem for devotees.

In his memorandum, the Chandrayangutta MLA said, “Lal Darwaja Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers and Bonalu here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yard area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees. There is a need to develop the temple. Develop the temple and widen it at a cost of Rs 10 crore. With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful for the devotees.”

The AIMIM leader also requested the CM to sanction Rs 3 crore for the renovation for the Afzal Gunz mosque. He said several Muslims offer prayers there and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers.

The CM has positively responded to the requests made by Owaisi. He assured that funds for the Mahankali temple and Afzalgunj Masjid would be released. He has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary measures for the development of these two places of worship.

Metro to Old City
According the AIMIM, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly told Owaisi that Metro Rail works would soon commence in the Old City. “My government is committed to connecting the Old City with the Metro Rail,” the CM was quoted as saying.

The CM reportedly asked Chief Secretary to arrange a meeting with officials concerned. Another request Owaisi made was that of replacing the paved tiles around Charminar as it was creating considerable problems for visitors to the area.

The tiles which have been laid as part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project has made the area prone to waterlogging. Apart from that the AIMIM MLA also appealed Rao to expedite various developmental works in Old City. Owaisi apprised Rao of his plans to initiate road widening works at 13 locations, including Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Simhavauhini Mahankali temple
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp