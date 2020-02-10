Home States Telangana

Bitter ‘neem toddy’ turns a sweet favourite in Karimnagar village

While neem toddy might sound interesting, it is not for the faint of heart. The taste of this toddy is very bitter, said some people.

Resident of Ramancha village in Karimnagar near the neem tree. (Inset) Toddy oozing out of the tree.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  For the last two-and-a-half months, several people have been thronging to Vontela Raji Reddy’s house at Ramancha village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar to have a taste of ‘neem toddy’.

Reddy, a farmer, said the neem tree, which is around seven years old, oozes about four litres of toddy daily. As neem is known for its medicinal properties, residents of Ramancha and nearby villages have been regularly visiting Reddy’s house to collect the toddy to cure various ailments.  

As many people come to Reddy asking for the toddy, he collects the toddy twice a day and distributes it among the people in equal quantity, free of charge. 

“Around two-and-a-half months ago, drops of liquid that looked like water started oozing from the tree. I later realised it is neem toddy. The quantity of this liquid has been gradually increasing, like toddy from a palm tree. I collect two litres of the neem toddy, twice a day, in the morning and evening,” Reddy told Express.

While neem toddy might sound interesting, it is not for the faint of heart. The taste of this toddy is very bitter, said some people.

Rajanaiah, a farmer from the neighbouring village, said, I only have it because neem is a medicinal tree and I believe that its toddy will also be healthy.” He claimed that he has observed positive changes in his health since he started consuming it.

