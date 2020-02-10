Home States Telangana

BJP, TRS indulging in subterfuge over turmeric board

The promise of establishing the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad appears to be nothing but a game of smoke and mirrors only to woo the farmers.

Published: 10th February 2020

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

The promise of establishing the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad appears to be nothing but a game of smoke and mirrors only to woo the farmers. The latest in the arsenal of the BJP “illusionists” to make the charade more interesting is the decision to set up a regional office of the Spices Board — in lieu of Turmeric Board — at Nizamabad with a proposal to create a hub for export of turmeric to other countries in future to help farmers get a better price. The BJP honchos are busy trying to tell the farmers that the regional office and the Tumeric hub that would come up sometime in future, would change their lives for the better, dramatically.

The TRS, while pummelling the BJP for its inability in setting up a turmeric board, is leading an agitation against the saffron party, after allegedly proselytising a few farmers into TRS sympathisers.

The strategy of the two parties is the long-term play of the chicanery in getting farmers on their side, but the latter know that the two parties only want to take and not give anything to them. The farmers seemed to have resigned to the fact that they would have to remain at the mercy of unforgiving time, watching helplessly as middlemen fleece them.

Till the general elections in May last year, the TRS kept saying that it was on the job of getting the Board for farmers. When elections arrived, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who represented Nizamabad in Lok Sabha, had stated that no one had worked as hard as she did in trying to persuade the BJP’s central leadership on the need for a turmeric board or MSP for turmeric. Since the BJP did not consider her request, she said she was not at fault and therefore she should be re-elected.

Farmers feel the pinch
But the farmers did not look at the problem the way Kavitha did and elected BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind for Lok Sabha instead in 2019, asking her to take a break for five years. They registered their protest by filing nominations en masse, creating a headache for elections authorities.

They even tried to file nomination papers en masse in Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking re-election. They finally reposed faith in Arvind who promised establishment of the board in Nizamabad within five days of the formation of the BJP government at the Centre. But nothing has happened ever since his election and the farmers are going through the same ordeal. As the season for harvesting is midway now which will continue till March-April, the farmers are feeling the pinch in the absence of lack of Turmeric Board.

The TRS now appears to seize the opportunity to retrieve the lost ground in Nizambad by fighting with the Centre on behalf of farmers. The political grapevine says that Kavitha might lead the agitation against the BJP, more so at Arvind, to wreak vengeance for defeating her in the elections.

Interestingly, both the TRS and the BJP leaders know deep down in their hearts that turmeric board is impossible to get, as, if the Centre announces a board for turmeric, then there would be similar demands for other spices which are more than 100 under the purview of the spices board of which tumeric is one. At present the farmers are not getting more than Rs 6,000 per quintal.

Unless they get at least Rs 8.000, they cannot even reach break-even. This apart, they hope that the board would help them in finding market which pays them a better price, providing latest in science for obtaining better yield and help them in enriching the soil for improved yield as turmeric is the most sought after for its cosmetic and medicinal value all over the world.

As soon as Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced a regional board of the spices board and a hub in Nizamabad for turmeric recently, the TRS lashed out at the BJP for breaking its promise while the saffron party leaders tried to mesmerise the farmers that a hub for export of tumeric would help them more than anything else. It is some kind of a subterfuge that the two parties are indulging in now, as Nizamabad’s turmeric stews in toxic politics.

