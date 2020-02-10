Half of Bangladesh will empty out if India offers citizenship: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a statement that is likely to kick up a fresh controversy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that half of Bangladesh population would seek Indian citizenship if offered to them. “Who will take responsibility of that huge population? In fact, those seeking Indian citizenship are Islamic fundamentalists. Will Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take their responsibility or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi?” he asked.

The Union Minister made the comments while speaking at the 621st birth celebrations of Sant Ravidas at the BJP party office here.“The Centre is ready to review CAA if it has one word against anyone of the 130 crore citizens of India,” he said, adding that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant for those who are being persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “I do not see any reason why some people should demand Indian citizenship for Muslims of those countries though they are not among the persecuted lot.”

He stated that the Indian Government will allow citizenship only to the refugees but not to the infiltrators. “Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have not even been ensuring minimum rights to the minorities like Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs and they are migrating to India as refugees,” he said and added that the Central Government has brought the CAA to help them lead a life of decency and dignity.

He also alleged that some pseudo-intellectuals and opposition parties were raking up unnecessary controversies over CAA.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Laxman has alleged that the GHMC has passed a resolution against the CAA as it was under the pressure from AIMIM and said that CM

K Chandrashekar Rao has been acting against the sentiments of the Hindus at the insistence of AIMIM.