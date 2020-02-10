Retired Telangana police officer slams higher-ups for not probing AK-47 case

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

KARIMNAGAR: Taking a dig at the alleged inefficiency of higher-ups in finding the real culprit who stole weapons from Husnabad police station around three years back, retired police circle inspector Dasari Bhumaiah asked on Sunday as of why the officials concerned did not take up any proper investigation in the matter back then.

While addressing the media here, he requested the officials concerned to conduct a proper probe into the case without any prejudice. It has to be mentioned that after nabbing one D Sadanandam of Akkannapet village in Siddipet district, who allegedly tried to attack his neighbour G Ganga Raju using an automatic rifle, AK 47, over a boundary dispute, it was found that the weapon was the same one that was said to have gone missing from Husnabad police station around three years back.

During that time, it was said that Dasari Bhumaiah, who worked at Husnabad police station for a brief period, himself stole the weapon. The incident had happened back in 2017, two months after he was transferred from the said police station.

While probing the incident that happened at Akkannapet, it was found that the weapons found at the house of the accused were the ones that went missing from Husnabad police station in 2017, but no police action was initiated to find them. Though a case was registered in this regard in 2018, but the police did not investigate the case for reasons best known to them. It may be recalled that when the accused was taken to his house to reconstruct the scene, the police found another missing Carbine.

While addressing the media in the light of the latest developments in the case, Dasari Bhumaiah asked why the higher-ups did not carry out any proper investigation into this and unnecessarily blamed him and his gunman and caused mental agony on charges of stealing two weapons from the station.

Generally, the department will act seriously and take immediate action against the officials concerned even if just one bullet go missing. However, they neglected the fact that two sophisticated weapons went missing from the police station in 2017 and did not take any action against the officers responsible till now, he pointed out.

Just imagine if the weapons had reached the hands of some criminals or the Maoists, how deadly would that have been, he questioned and noted that thankfully the rifle was not in auto mode when Sadanandam used it and added that if otherwise, then it would have led to some serious mishappenings.

Bhumaiah also alleged that the then ACB official Ramana Kumar, who probed the case, mentally tortured him. He also slammed the then Husnabad police sub-inspector for his negligence in protecting the official weapons and added that there was no guard for the “well of the arms” when the incident happened.

He also took a dig at the entire police system in the State and noted that there are several officers who continue in the force even after retirement age. Bhumaiah also alleged that caste discrimination is high in the force and noted that the number of upper caste officials are much higher than that of the lower castes. He demanded the abrogation of such practices.He also mentioned that with the fresh incident coming to light, his innocence has finally been proven.

ACB official mentally tortured me, says ex-cop

