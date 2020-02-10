Telangana BJP chief Laxman may be elevated to RS: Party sources

Home States Telangana

Laxman may get a chance to become RS member from any of the states this time, besides being appointed to the National Executive of the saffron party.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:19 AM

BJP State unit president K Laxman

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit president K Laxman may be elevated to the Upper House soon, according to sources in the BJP.Laxman, along with some other leaders from the State unit of the party, recently met BJP national president JP Nadda to greet the latter on his appointment. It was then that the State chief supposedly received some hints that the party was planning to move him to the Rajya Sabha.

As many as 73 members of Rajya Sabha from various states would retire in 2020 and the elections would be conducted in February, April, June, July and November.

According to party sources, Laxman may get a chance to become RS member from any of the states this time, besides being appointed to the National Executive of the saffron party.

While the speculations are rife in the party’s State unit about this, there is also curiosity as to who would be appointed as party head in the State if Laxman goes to RS. Laxman also seems to be ready to take up the new role. When asked by media persons, he indirectly hinted that he is ready to take up any position as per the decision of party’s national leadership.

At a time when the saffron party is focussing to strengthen its base in the State, it may consider a new face to the State chief post to create enthusiasm among the cadre and is also likely choose a person who can take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao though it is not clear, as yet, who that could be.

