Temperatures across Telangana drop 4-9 degree Celsius below normal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With cloudy skies and rains in parts of the State, day temperatures fell by around 4-9 degree Celsius below normal across the State on Sunday. The highest temperature in Hyderabad recorded on Sunday was 23.4 degree Celsius, which was 8.2 degree Celsius below normal.

In Hanmakonda, the highest temperature recorded was 23.8 degree Celsius, 8.6 degree Celsius below normal. With the temperatures remaining above normal in the state for past few weeks, the change in weather was a welcome relief for many.

On Sunday, few parts of erstwhile Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts recorded thundershowers accompanied with lightning and light rains.

Mothey mandal of Suryapet district recorded the highest rainfall of 90mm. As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state on Monday as well.