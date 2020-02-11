Absence of counselling led to teen’s suicide 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The recent suicide of a 16-year-old engineering student at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, has brought to light the poor counselling provided to students at the university.

B Sanjay, a pre-university course (PUC) I year students, jumped from the college building on February 2 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Before taking the drastic step, Sanjay was involved in a clash with other students, allegedly over a love affair.

When the management learnt about the fight between the students, the authorities put the students involved in a control room.

Before the management could inform his parents about the fight, Sanjay went out of the room under the pretext of going to the bathroom and jumped from the top floor of the building. Two girls had committed suicide in 2018.

The police and VC are neglecting to regular counselling sessions, it is alleged.