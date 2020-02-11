Home States Telangana

Telangana HC directs state, My Home to file counters to Revanth Reddy’s PIL

The Congress MP alleges the State acted illegally in parting with 31.35-acre government land worth Rs 2,926cr in favour of pvt entities; HC gives 4 weeks to respond

Published: 11th February 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday issued notices to the State, DLF Raidurg Developers, My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd and others parties to file counter-affidavits in four weeks in a PIL filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.  

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, is dealing with Revanth’s plea, seeking direction to the State to take back over 31.35 acres of land allocated to DLF Raidurg Developers situated in Rayadurg in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district.

Reddy complained that the authorities have acted arbitrarily and illegally in parting with the government land in favour of private entities and allowed them to make a huge profit at the cost of the State exchequer. Presently, the land worth, around Rs 2,926 crore, is in the hands of My Home Constructions, the petitioner noted.

He urged the court to grant status quo, restricting authorities from creating any third party interests in the said land. The petitioner MP alleged that the ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home Constructions, belonging to the family members of Jupally Rameshwar Rao, who is close to ruling TRS party.

According to Revanth, in 2013, the erstwhile united AP government had allotted 424 acres of land to set up an integrated IT park project at Raidurg in favour of the APIIC (subsequently named as the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC)). Later, a part of this land — 31.35 acres — was offered by the TSIIC to prospective developers as per State’s IT policy. One of the applicants for the same was DLF.

In 2014, Aqua Space Developers, which is reportedly a fully-owned entity of My Home Constructions, made a representation to the TSIIC for the exchange of land on the ground that earlier the company was known as DLF Raidurg Developers Pvt Ltd. The TSIIC, Revant alleged, transferred the land to Aqua Space without verifying their contention.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the State chief secretary, principal secretaries to industries and commerce, municipal administration, V-C of TSIIC, DLF Ltd, DLF Raidurg Developers, Aqua Space, My Home Constructions and others to respond to the PIL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court My Home Constructions Revanth Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp