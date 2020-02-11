Telangana HC directs state, My Home to file counters to Revanth Reddy’s PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday issued notices to the State, DLF Raidurg Developers, My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd and others parties to file counter-affidavits in four weeks in a PIL filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, is dealing with Revanth’s plea, seeking direction to the State to take back over 31.35 acres of land allocated to DLF Raidurg Developers situated in Rayadurg in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district.

Reddy complained that the authorities have acted arbitrarily and illegally in parting with the government land in favour of private entities and allowed them to make a huge profit at the cost of the State exchequer. Presently, the land worth, around Rs 2,926 crore, is in the hands of My Home Constructions, the petitioner noted.

He urged the court to grant status quo, restricting authorities from creating any third party interests in the said land. The petitioner MP alleged that the ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home Constructions, belonging to the family members of Jupally Rameshwar Rao, who is close to ruling TRS party.

According to Revanth, in 2013, the erstwhile united AP government had allotted 424 acres of land to set up an integrated IT park project at Raidurg in favour of the APIIC (subsequently named as the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC)). Later, a part of this land — 31.35 acres — was offered by the TSIIC to prospective developers as per State’s IT policy. One of the applicants for the same was DLF.

In 2014, Aqua Space Developers, which is reportedly a fully-owned entity of My Home Constructions, made a representation to the TSIIC for the exchange of land on the ground that earlier the company was known as DLF Raidurg Developers Pvt Ltd. The TSIIC, Revant alleged, transferred the land to Aqua Space without verifying their contention.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the State chief secretary, principal secretaries to industries and commerce, municipal administration, V-C of TSIIC, DLF Ltd, DLF Raidurg Developers, Aqua Space, My Home Constructions and others to respond to the PIL.