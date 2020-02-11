Home States Telangana

Telangana health department mulls action against people circulating fake news on Coronavirus

Published: 11th February 2020 08:04 AM

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the fear of novel Coronavirus increases, fake news has started spreading across the State. Last week, a vernacular daily had reported that Telangana had recorded the first two positive cases in the city.The Medical and Health Department officials are now worried as to how to combat this new menace of the purveyors of fake news.

The State Public Health Department is now preparing to take action to curb the circulation of fake news.
“Now that we see the extent of it, we can definitely think of some measures. However, until then we would request the media and the public to only rely on verified sources such as daily health bulletins from the state heath department,” said an official.

It is not yet known where the news originated from, but a Gandhi Hospital doctor was put in a spot when his “rivals”, in an apparent attempt to settle old scores, tried to use the opportunity to hit back at him.

The Medical and Health Department has decided not to take action against the doctor who is of the rank of RMO at Gandhi Hospital though his name has been kept a closely guarded secret. It was initially reported that he had provided the information to the media, but when the issue reached the office of Director of Public Health, it was revealed that hospital politics was behind his “rivals” trying to victimise him, pointing an accusing finger at him for circulating the fake news.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, said, “After thorough examination, we have come to the conclusion that the said doctor has nothing to do with the circulating the fake news. There are groups among the doctors in Gandhi Hospital of which one targeted the doctor in question, who  was then sent to the Director of Medical Education by the superintendent of the hospital.”

“However, as Director of Public Health, all the Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) are under me, the doctor was sent to me from the Director of Medical Education. I can assure you, this has nothing to do with passing on false information,” the official added.

Two new suspected cases in gandhi hospital
Two more people suspected to have Coronavirus were admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday. So far, Gandhi Hosital has tested 74 samples, all of which were found to be negative. Test results of the two new samples are awaited

