17-year-old girl found murdered at her house in Karimnagar

Though her parents were not sure who might have committed the crime, they pointed a finger at three youths who rented out a room in their house recently.

Parents are inconsolable after seeing body of Radhika in a pool of blood

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 17-year old girl was murdered by an unknown assailant, right in her house in Vidyanagar under Two Town Police Station limits here on Monday evening. The body of the victim, M Radhika, with her throat slit, was found in a pool of blood.

Lately, Radhika, a first-year Intermediate student of a private junior college, was not going to college as she was staying home to prepare for examinations. On Monday too, she stayed home and in the afternoon, a youth who is not yet identified entered her house and overpowered her before slitting her throat with a kitchen knife. When the attack took place, she was alone as her parents, who are agriculture labourers, went to work.

“She has been staying home to study. When we returned home in the evening, we found her in a pool of blood,” said her father Komaraiah, who mumbled as he was in a daze watching his daughter’s life snuffed away in the most brutal fashion.

Though her parents were not sure who might have committed the crime, they pointed a finger at three youths who rented out a room in their house recently.

As the three youngsters were addicted to alcohol, the family had them vacated only about three days ago.  The police are trying to figure out who had murdered her and for what. Though they have ruled out rape, they wonder if there is a ‘love angle’ to the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Srinivas said: “We are investigating the case from all angles. At present we are basing our investigation on the complaint lodged by her parents. At this juncture we know that the assailant used a kitchen knife to slit her throat. We do not know if the culprit was one of the three youths who vacated the house or someone else,” he said.

Comments

