KTR to open Karimnagar IT Tower on February 18

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The State’s plans to open up Karimnagar to information technology (IT) industries inched closer to completion as a new IT tower in the district is now ready for occupation.

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar; BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar; MCK Mayor Y Sunil Rao; and other officials inspected the tower on Monday. IT Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the tower on February 18.

The five-storey tower can accommodate 15 companies, which are asked to reserve 80 per cent of their jobs for locals, said Kamlakar. Around 3,000 employees may be able to work in the tower. Apart from the spaces for the companies, the remaining space will be used as a common area.

“Initially, around 12 companies had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government to book a space in the tower. Later, 28 IT companies approached the government to book a space as they are attracted to the incentives offered in Karimnagar,” said Kamalakar The facilities are better than those offered in other states, he added.

Kamalakar further said that this development is possible due to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s affection towards Karimnagar. “CM’s intention is to decentralise administration and develop tier-two cities,” he said.