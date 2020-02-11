Opposition MPs blast Telangana govt for turning state into pile of debts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in Lok Sabha on Central devolutions to the State gave fresh ammo to BJP and the Congress to launch a pincer attack on the Telangana government Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nizamabad Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind took the TRS to task for reducing the Telanana’s exchequer to a pile of debts and resorting to irregularities in execution of the big-ticket irrigation and other projects.

The two MPs made the allegations after Sitharman gave a written reply in Lok Sabha to a question by Venkata Reddy on Central devolutions to the State.

Komatireddy wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to send Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to jail for misuse of public funds while Arvind wanted to know what KCR had done with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore that were shown as spent in the State.

Komatireddy said: “We will approach investigation agencies like the CBI and ED for initiating action against KCR. The chief minister had been splurging money without creating any assets. In the name of projects like Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha, he went on spending money like water by awarding construction works to his benamis.”

He said that KCR had borrowed Rs 2 lakh crore in the name of Kaleshwaram project, Mission Bhagiratha, Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme and Yadadri Thermal Power Plant apart from getting Rs 3.5 lakh crores from the Union government. Even the floyovers for which he takes the credit were the ones that were executed by the earlier Congress government.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad MP Arvind said that the Union government has been generous in sanctioning funds to Telangana in the forms of subsidies for the welfare schemes if the statement given by Nirmala Sitharaman is any indication.

Arvind said that the Union government has allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore as subsidies for various schemes being implemented in Telangana State and also said that KCR has borrowed another Rs 2 lakh crore apart from utilising the funds released by the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman, in her statement, said that the Centre had released Rs 85,013 crore to Telangana till now as devolutions from the divisible pool of taxes in six years.

She stated that Rs 1289.4 crore was released under United Nations Disaster Fund and Rs 6,511 crore released under funds of Government institutions. She said that Rs 1,916 crore was allocated under special assistance for backward districts and Rs 3,853 crore has been released from the Rural Development Department. She revealed that Rs 51,298.84 crore was released under Centre-sponsored Schemes and Grant-in-Aid funds and added that Rs 1,500.54 crore was released from the Department of the Child Welfare.