Tollywood lays out wishlist, Talasani Srinivas Yadav gives nod to most

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met with cine personalities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others at Annapurna studios on Monday to discuss a slew of measures to develop the film industry. Officials of Revenue, Home and Law departments were also present at the meeting.

Among other measures, Talasani directed Rajendra Nagar RDO K Chandrakala to start the land acquisition process for a film institute in Shamshabad. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna suggested that the proposed film institute should be on par with international standards.

They wanted the Minister to acquire 10 more acres near Chitrapuri colony for the construction of houses for cine and TV artistes. They wanted the Minister to allot lands in Jubilee Hills and Nanakram Guda for setting up of training institutions for film workers.

Upon the actors’ request, the Minister assured the State will take stern action against film piracy. The Minister said that the government will also start an online ticketing system, which will help check the sale of tickets in black. The online ticketing system will also check tax evasion.

The Minister, however, said the implementation of the system was delayed due to the court cases. “We are consulting legal experts and will implement the system soon,” Talasani said.

The Minister responded positively to the request to provide identity cards to 28,000 artistes through the Film Development Corporation (FDC). The Minister directed officials to study the feasibility of providing free health care to cine artistes. The FDC would also give single window-permissions for film shootings.