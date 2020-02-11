Home States Telangana

Tollywood lays out wishlist, Talasani Srinivas Yadav gives nod to most

The Minister directed officials to study the feasibility of providing free health care to cine artistes. 

Published: 11th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met with cine personalities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others at Annapurna studios on Monday to discuss a slew of measures to develop the film industry. Officials of Revenue, Home and Law departments were also present at the meeting.

Among other measures, Talasani directed Rajendra Nagar RDO K Chandrakala to start the land acquisition process for a film institute in Shamshabad. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna suggested that the proposed film institute should be on par with international standards.

They wanted the Minister to acquire 10 more acres near Chitrapuri colony for the construction of houses for cine and TV artistes. They wanted the Minister to allot lands in Jubilee Hills and Nanakram Guda for setting up of training institutions for film workers.

Upon the actors’ request, the Minister assured the State will take stern action against film piracy. The Minister said that the government will also start an online ticketing system, which will help check the sale of tickets in black. The online ticketing system will  also check tax evasion.

The Minister, however, said the implementation of the system was delayed due to the court cases. “We are consulting legal experts and will implement  the system soon,” Talasani said.

The Minister responded positively to the request to provide identity cards to 28,000 artistes through  the Film Development Corporation (FDC). The Minister directed officials to study the feasibility of providing free health care to cine artistes.  The FDC would also give single window-permissions for film shootings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav Tollywood
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp