Centre’s attitude towards States step-motherly: TRS leader K Keshava Rao

HYDERABAD: TRS leader K Keshava Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was adopting a step-motherly attitude when it came to the allocation of funds to the States. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, KK, while recalling that the Centre had failed to release funds for the Mission Bhagiratha and Kakatiya projects, said that it was also was delaying the release of GST dues to TS.

He said, “This is how indifferent the Centre is to the issues of the State. The Budget must first address the issues of the States. This kind of step-motherly attitude will not help the Centre achieve its targets.”

Meanwhile, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar disputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims about the Centre’s aid to TS. “For the years 2014-15, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the releases had distorted figures,” he said.