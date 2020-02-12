Rescind approvals for Hyderabad pharma city: Bhongir Congress MP to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar to rescind all the approvals given to the Hyderabad pharma city at Medipally village, stating that there was no economic, administrative, environmental, ecological justification for bringing such a huge area under the project.

In a representation submitted to the Minister at New Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress MP alleged that there were several irregularities in the acquisition of land for the pharma city. He claimed that the State government was acquiring the land from the farmers at `8 lakh per acre and selling the same to the pharma companies at Rs 1.5 crore per acre.

He added that the TRS government has been planning to expand the area of proposed pharma city from 3,000 acre to 19,333 acre, and that the same would intensify water, land and air pollution in the region.

The Congress leader said that the village where the proposed pharma city is set to come up has huge areas of agricultural lands. He added that the project would have an adverse impact on the ST, SC and BC populations living in the village. He asked the Union Minister not to finalise the in-principle approval given to Hyderabad pharma city and urged him to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the project.