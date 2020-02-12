Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks SEC to respond to BJP plea

The petitioners urged the court to pass orders restraining the present chairperson Madhu Mohan and vice-chairperson B Venkat Reddy from exercising their powers pursuant to their election.

Published: 12th February 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to respond to the petition filed by BJP municipal councillors challenging an election officer’s decision to permit Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao to cast his vote as an ex-officio member for elections to the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Tukkuguda municipality on January 27.

Justice P Keshava Rao is dealing with the petition filed by Rajumoni Raju and eight other BJP councillors, who have sought the setting aside of the vote cast by the MP belonging to the ruling TRS party.

The petitioners’ counsel alleged that the election officer who had conducted the polls declared the ruling party members Madhu Mohan and B Venkat Reddy as chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively for the municipality in an unfair manner.

As per Section 13 of the first schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Keshava Rao was declared an elected member of the Parliament for the State of AP in the draw of lots held on May 30, 2014. However, the election officer Rajeshwar Reddy permitted the said MP to cast his vote on behalf of the TRS as ex-officio member, though he is a member from Andhra Pradesh, the petitioners pointed out.

The petitioners urged the court to pass orders restraining the present chairperson Madhu Mohan and vice-chairperson B Venkat Reddy from exercising their powers pursuant to their election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp