Telangana High Court asks SEC to respond to BJP plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to respond to the petition filed by BJP municipal councillors challenging an election officer’s decision to permit Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao to cast his vote as an ex-officio member for elections to the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Tukkuguda municipality on January 27.

Justice P Keshava Rao is dealing with the petition filed by Rajumoni Raju and eight other BJP councillors, who have sought the setting aside of the vote cast by the MP belonging to the ruling TRS party.

The petitioners’ counsel alleged that the election officer who had conducted the polls declared the ruling party members Madhu Mohan and B Venkat Reddy as chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively for the municipality in an unfair manner.

As per Section 13 of the first schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Keshava Rao was declared an elected member of the Parliament for the State of AP in the draw of lots held on May 30, 2014. However, the election officer Rajeshwar Reddy permitted the said MP to cast his vote on behalf of the TRS as ex-officio member, though he is a member from Andhra Pradesh, the petitioners pointed out.

The petitioners urged the court to pass orders restraining the present chairperson Madhu Mohan and vice-chairperson B Venkat Reddy from exercising their powers pursuant to their election.