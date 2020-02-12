Telangana police arrest teacher for sexually harassing tribal woman who later killed self

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, suspended a teacher of Boath Ashram School on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing an Adivasi woman, who consequently killed herself on February 2.

On Tuesday, the teacher Jadhav Sakkaram was arrested by the police. According to the police, Sakkaram had sexually harassed the victim a week ago. Depressed over the same, she committed suicide by consuming poison on February 2.

She died on February 7 while undergoing treatment. The next day, leaders of several Adivasi organisations staged a protest demanding the teacher’s arrest. The ITDA launched an inquiry into and suspended him.