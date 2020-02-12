Telangana woman asked to get off from bus by man posing as police, raped

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In yet another instance of a sexual assault, a man allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman after he and another person, posing as policemen, made her get down from a bus near Pashtapur X Roads in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was travelling from Bidar in Karnataka to Zaheerabad, after purchasing gutka whose sale is banned in Telangana. When the bus reached Zaheerabad Bus Station at around 8 am, two persons got into the bus. Near Pastapur X Cross Roads, the duo asked the driver to pull over as they had to question the woman for carrying contraband goods.

Then they ordered the woman to get down and after the bus left, they took her behind the bushes. One of them allegedly raped her and later both of them left the place.

The woman managed to reach Zaheerabad and narrated her plight to the police, who registered her complaint and sent her to a government hospital for medical examination.