This Telangana government school once in bad condition now remodelled to look like a train

Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Chinthalapally village in Kollapur mandal does not yet have a railway line nearby but the children of the village are not missing out. The government school in Chinthalapally has been remodelled to look like a train.

When local MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy visited the school, the teachers of the school had requested him to develop the school, which was in a dilapidated condition.

He responded immediately and released money from his MLA fund. This has completely transformed the school, which now has 102 students.

The headmaster of the school, Karne Krishniah, told Express that they would turn the school into a model school. “Our MLA has shown interest in our school and took steps to transform it into a modern school. His encouragement has increased our confidence,” said Krishniah.

The school has I to V classes and a dedicated faculty. The teachers are working hard to increase the creativity of the students. A total of 20 students in the school have been selected for residential schools.