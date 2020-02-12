Home States Telangana

To streamline administration, Telangana government gives more powers to Collectors

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the enhancement of powers to Collectors at the day-long conference of District Collectors at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Published: 12th February 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in major change in the existing Revenue system, the State government has vested District Collectors with additional powers, including land administration, which hitherto used to rest with Joint Collectors. The new dispensation came into effect after the State government had dispensed with Joint Collectors and instead appointed Additional Collectors in their place to assist Collectors.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the enhancement of powers to Collectors at the day-long conference of District Collectors at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday. The Additional Collectors, according to the Chief Minister, would look after urban and rural local bodies. Henceforth, they will have the power to sanction works of a value up to Rs 5 lakh on their own in urban local bodies in their respective districts.

“Civil servants should have long-term strategies. They should have a perspective and insight. They should have awareness on all the issues. The young officers, who are working as Collectors now, will one day become Secretaries, Commissioners and serve the State in various capacities. Hence, they should be sent to other States and countries where best practices are followed. They should study them for replicating the same in Telangana,” the CM said.

“The State government has invested the Collectors with more powers by bringing in New Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts. The State government is of the opinion that administration can be streamlined by strengthening the institution of Collectors. The government has decided to provide a wireless network to help officials be in touch with Collectors and other officials,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao said that it is the responsibility of the Collectors to rectify the revenue records, some of which are not in proper shape. The revenue administration was with the District Collectors. Records pertaining to the land should be perfect. There is a need to get reforms here, he added.

Rao also said that a two-day training programme would be organised for Additional Collectors at Telangana Institute of Rural Development.

Collectors’ responsibility
The CM said that it is the responsibility of the Collectors to rectify the revenue records, some of which are not in proper shape

