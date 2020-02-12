Home States Telangana

TRS leader who's also contractor for govt SC girls hostel held for sexually harassing inmates

He used to visit the hostel on pretext of supervising catering work and would sexually harass girls, which included touching them inappropriately and asking them to spend time with them.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla police arrested TRS leader Thangallapalli Devaiah, who is also a catering contractor for Government SC girls hostel, for sexually harassing the inmates for quite some time now. Devaiah, who once served as Mandepalli sarpanch, had appointed two woman cooks for catering work at the hostel.  

According to Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, Devaiah threatened the students against revealing his sexual advances to anyone. As Devaiah went after the girls, one of the two female cooks, Vijaya, used to help him.

Acting on a complaint lodged by hostel warden M Bhudevi, the police registered cases against the duo and arrested Devaiah. They are on lookout for Vijaya. The cases were booked against Devaiah under Section 354 (Sexual Harassment and Punishment for Sexual harassment), 354 A (Assault or criminal forces to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and IPC 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), POCSO Act and  SC/STs (POA) amendment Act at Sircilla police station. “We have arrested Devaiah within just 12 hours,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, people’s organisations and various students union including SFI and ABVP took out a massive rally in Sircilla and organised roadblocks, demanding stern action against Devaiah. Hostel warden Bhudevi has been kept under suspension by the department for dereliction of duty. After Devaiah’s arrest, the TRS suspended him from the party.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, students of Osmania University (OU) burned an effigy of Minister KT Rama Rao, who represents Sircilla in the Assembly, in protest against the sexual harassment of the girls by Devaiah. They raised slogans demanding protection for Dalit girls.

