AAP win may lead to united front: Telangana BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao has said with the AAP’s landslide win in Delhi, there is a clear possibility of regional parties like the TRS, TMC, DMK, and even AAP, rehashing the failed united front model all over again.

Releasing a statement here on Wednesday, he said these parties have inherent greed for power, which can never bring them together as an electoral coalition.

“If the regional parties decide to get together, they need a national party to galvanise them. Congress is on the death bed and it’s leader has no respect or power to lead a large coalition of regional parties,” he said. He added Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not a generational politician, who can work with the age-old parties run by families and shrewd regional political satraps.