Congress to stage protest against BJP, TRS: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the BJP at the Centre and the TRS have been unjust to the weaker sections. He said the Telangana Congress unit would stage a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on February 16 against the attitude of both the governments.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Wednesday, he said the Supreme Court has revealed that the reservation was not a fundamental right and condemned the arguments of the BJP-appointed lawyers in the court. He criticised that the Central and the State governments were oppressing the SCs and STs and such an attitude was against the ideologies of the Congress party. The Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said Congress veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao had tried to install Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Panjagutta Chowrasta, but was stopped by doing so. He demanded that the statue be installed at the same place or they would do it themselves.

AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia and other veteran leaders were present.